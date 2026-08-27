Deposits by non-resident Indians (NRIs) declined over 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to USD 2.775 billion during the first quarter of the current financial year–April-June 2026-27 despite Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits soaring over 100 per cent to over USD 1.73 billion during the period.

Forex inflow stood at USD 3.614 billion in the same period of financial year 2025-26. However, despite the moderation in fresh inflows, outstanding NRI deposits rose to USD 168.506 billion at end-June 2026 from USD 168.327 billion a year earlier, on the back of NRO and FCNR(B) deposits.

FCNR Deposit Rises Over 100%- Here’s WHY?

Inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits more than doubled to USD 1.73 billion during April-June 2026-27, data showed.

FCNR(B) deposits attracted USD 1.732 billion during the first quarter of 2026-27, compared with USD 774 million in the year-ago period, an increase of about 124 per cent.

The outstanding amount under FCNR(B) deposits rose to USD 35.487 billion at the end of June 2026 from USD 33.583 billion a year earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, outstanding FCNR(B) deposits increased from USD 34.038 billion at the end of May 2026 to USD 35.487 billion at the end of June 2026.

The central bank had introduced the special FCNR (B) window during the June monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, including bearing the cost of currency hedging, to increase foreign capital inflows and bolster India's external position.

However, on August 14, the central bank decided to close the window for fresh FCNR(B) deposits under the special swap facility on August 31, one month ahead of the scheduled September 30 closure.

Forex Inflow In August 2026

According to data reported by authorised dealer banks, the facility had attracted total forex inflows of USD 72.848 billion as of August 21, 2026. FCNR(B) deposits accounted for the bulk of inflows at USD 65.397 billion, followed by OFCBs at USD 4.86 billion and ECBs at USD 2.591 billion.