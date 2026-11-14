Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the launching of a “Punjab Da Crorepati”, a state-wide quiz competition. The winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, while the four remaining winners will be given a sum of Rs 10 lakhs. The move comes as the government attempted to encourage young people to improve their knowledge and prepare for competitive examinations.

Punjab Da Crorepati: Celebrate Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat while winning big! Mann Sarkar’s initiative gives young people aged 15-30 a chance to test their knowledge of Punjab’s history, culture, language and heritage through exciting online quiz rounds. With over 10,000 cash prize opportunities and a grand prize of ₹1 crore, there’s plenty to play for! Register for free and take your shot at becoming Punjab Da Crorepati! 🔗 https://t.co/rgVX9OMiiP — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) November 14, 2026 The Punjab government has created a dedicated online portal for the competition, which will be open to people aged between 15 and 30. The government plans to reward 10,000 participants through the initiative. The quiz competition will be conducted in 11 rounds. According to Mann, the initiative was aimed at providing young people with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge while competing for substantial cash prizes. ALSO READ: Punjab CM Invited To Pakistan Conference: Will Centre Grant Political Travel Clearance? MEA Responds

The competition attempts to familiarise young people with Punjab’s history, culture, geography and government initiatives while assissting them prepare for competitive examinations, Mann said. Two Age Groups The competition will be divided into two age groups: the school group and the youth group. Participants aged 15 to 18 years will be in the school group. While people aged from 18 to 30 years are in the youth group.

Significantly, participation may not be restricted only to young people who are residents of Punjab. The October 30 government notification also includes students from other states who are studying in educational institutions located in Punjab, subject to eligibility and verification conditions.

How will the competition be held? The Punjab Da Crorepati competition will follow a multiple-choice question format, with four options provided for each question. Contestants will have to select the correct answer before proceeding to the next question. ALSO READ: Punjab Polls: Key Challenges For Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann's AAP In Assembly Elections 2027 Contestants will be awarded marks based on their performance, and rankings will determine their progression through successive rounds. A different set of questions will be introduced in each round. The initial nine rounds will be held through the online mode, allowing eligible contestants from across Punjab to participate without travelling to a central venue.

Following this, district-level winners will be shortlisted for the final two rounds, which will be conducted in person. Mann said the questions would be designed to help students and job aspirants preparing for government recruitment examinations and other competitive tests.

Apart from the five highest-ranked contestants, thousands of other participants will receive prizes. However, the government has yet to announce the detailed distribution of awards among the 10,000 beneficiaries.