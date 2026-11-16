At least two people died after a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on early Monday morning. Kanpur Kotwali ACP Amit Panday said that the police received information about the fire at around 4:15 AM at a flat in Radhika Apartments, following which local police and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The deceased were identified as 48-year-old Rakhi Sahu, wife of Jitendra Sahu, and 15-year-old Pranjul alias Pranjal Batham (16), son of Anil Kumar Batham. Several other people were sustained burned injuries in the fire and were taken to Ursula Hospital for treatment.

Due to the narrow alley leading to the apartment, firefighters faced difficulty in dousing the fire. However efforts continued and 20-25 people were rescued. Vehicles gutted According to eyewitnesses, the fire was so intense that the entire surrounding area was engulfed in smoke. Several vehicles and other items parked inside the apartment were destroyed in the incident. The incident created an atmosphere of panic in the area.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Lehsun' Firecracker Explodes In His Mouth ACP Kotwali Amit Pandey said that the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police and related department teams are investigating the incident. The EMO at Ursula Hospital said that four patients who were admitted to the hospital after the fire died, including Pranjal Batham (16) and Rakhi (45). Neeta and Vaibhav are admitted and undergoing treatment.

People jump from building in panic The ACP said that some of the people jumped from the building to an adjacent roof in panic, leading to injuries. "This morning, around 4:15 to 4:30 AM, we received information about a fire at Radhika Apartments in the Patkapur area. Upon receiving the report of the fire, the local police and the fire department were immediately alerted. When we arrived at the scene, the fire had reached a critical stage, and there was a possibility that several people were trapped inside. The fire department team immediately took action—arranging for a water supply and working to extinguish the blaze—and managed to rescue several people," He said.

ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured As Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire; Area Cordoned Off The ACP added, "As the building was engulfed in flames, some individuals, in a state of panic, jumped from their balconies onto an adjacent roof; as a result, they sustained some injuries," the ACP said.