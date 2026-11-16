HighLights
  1. Devotees offered Chhath Puja prayers in Yamuna's toxic foam.
  2. AAP blamed BJP for Yamuna pollution, targeting CM Rekha Gupta.
  3. BJP countered, accusing AAP of politicizing Chhath celebrations.

After thousands of devotees across Delhi-NCR offered prayers to the rising Sun on Monday morning, bringing the four-day Chhath Puja celebrations to a close, a political blame game erupted over the polluted Yamuna River. The controversy intensified after devotees took a dip in the river, which was covered with thick layers of toxic white foam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared videos on X showing devotees standing in the Yamuna amid the foam and blamed the BJP government for failing to clean the river.

"All that was served up in the name of cleaning the Yamuna was lies. Today, devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in the toxic Yamuna are suffering the consequences of the BJP's failure," the AAP said in a post on X.

In another post targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wrote, "The toxic Yamuna, covered in white foam, and devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in it! Rekha Gupta ji, do you feel any shame?"

BJP Hits Back at AAP Over Yamuna Pollution

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Opposition, accusing the AAP of playing politics over the river's condition despite allegedly restricting riverside Chhath celebrations during its tenure.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed the criticism and said the government had made better arrangements for the festival than the previous administration.

"The arrangement is so good now for the Chhath Puja celebration, but the condition was not good two years back. The Chhath Puja celebration was banned at the Yamuna ghat in Delhi two years back," Tiwari said.

He also highlighted the scale of the celebrations under the current government.

"The scale at which Chhath is being celebrated in Delhi right now is something the people here had never even imagined. At one point, Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna were even prohibited, but thanks to the government – the BJP government led by PM Modi – we have managed to put all the necessary arrangements in place," he said.

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Tiwari accused the AAP and the Congress of engaging in "shameful" politics by sharing visuals from the Kalindi Kunj ghat.

"During the AAP rule, people used to cry to celebrate Chhath Puja, but the government was reluctant. Today, people are very happy with the arrangement," Tiwari said.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also highlighted the arrangements at more than 1,400 ghats across the city, alleging that the previous administration had restricted devotees from accessing them.

"They (AAP) sat there imposing a ban. We have rolled out the red carpet. Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi," Mishra wrote in a post on X.

Rekha Gupta Seeks Forgiveness For Shortcomings In Arrangements

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya on Monday morning and sought forgiveness for any shortcomings in the arrangements made for the festival. She assured devotees that the facilities would be improved next year.

Addressing devotees, particularly those from the Purvanchal region, she said the government had made every effort to ensure grand celebrations.

"To the people from Purvanchal, I would like to say that we made every effort to ensure that Chhath Mahaparv gets celebrated in a divine and grand manner; forgive me if anything was lacking, and I will try to make even better arrangements next year."

The Delhi government had made arrangements at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the national capital, including facilities for devotees to offer prayers to the rising Sun.

Chhath Puja 2026: Four-Day Festival Concludes

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi). Devotees observe the festival to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and seek blessings for good health, prosperity and long life.

Screenshot 2026-11-16 110430

( PTI )

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2026: PM Modi Extends Greetings As Devotees Offer Usha Arghya, Worship Rising Sun On Final Day | PICS

This year, the festival was celebrated from November 13 to 16. It concluded on Monday with Usha Arghya, during which devotees offered prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the rigorous fast observed by devotees.

Meanwhile, devotees gathered at several ghats across the country on Monday morning to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja: Ghats Illuminated As Thousands Offer Sandhya Arghya; Union Minister Nityanand, CM Rekha Gupta Join | Watch

 


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