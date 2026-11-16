After thousands of devotees across Delhi-NCR offered prayers to the rising Sun on Monday morning, bringing the four-day Chhath Puja celebrations to a close, a political blame game erupted over the polluted Yamuna River. The controversy intensified after devotees took a dip in the river, which was covered with thick layers of toxic white foam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared videos on X showing devotees standing in the Yamuna amid the foam and blamed the BJP government for failing to clean the river. जहरीली यमुना, सफेद झाग और उसमें छठ मनाने को मजबूर श्रद्धालु! रेखा गुप्ता जी, क्या आपको शर्म आती है? https://t.co/O6HlQP1BZ7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2026 "All that was served up in the name of cleaning the Yamuna was lies. Today, devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in the toxic Yamuna are suffering the consequences of the BJP's failure," the AAP said in a post on X. बीजेपी की 4 इंजन वाली सरकार के यमुना को साफ करने के तमाम दावों की आज पोल खुल गई! जहरीले झाग के बीच छठ व्रतियों को इस तरह मनाना पड़ा छठ का महापर्व। https://t.co/jvvlKTZ5No — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2026 In another post targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wrote, "The toxic Yamuna, covered in white foam, and devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in it! Rekha Gupta ji, do you feel any shame?" रेखा गुप्ता सरकार के यमुना साफ़ करने का सफेद झूठ यहाँ बेनकाब हो जाता है! https://t.co/AdxWtJ02nd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2026 BJP Hits Back at AAP Over Yamuna Pollution The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Opposition, accusing the AAP of playing politics over the river's condition despite allegedly restricting riverside Chhath celebrations during its tenure. Delhi’s Chhath Puja 2026 Yamuna Kinaare! Bigger. Grander. Truly Divine! 🙏❤ #दिल्ली_में_दिव्य_भव्य_छठ https://t.co/irIRPh8miu — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) November 15, 2026 Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed the criticism and said the government had made better arrangements for the festival than the previous administration. "The arrangement is so good now for the Chhath Puja celebration, but the condition was not good two years back. The Chhath Puja celebration was banned at the Yamuna ghat in Delhi two years back," Tiwari said.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "...the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi are filled with those observing Chhath—the celebrations extend for about 15 kilometres along this stretch. It is early morning, and the time has come to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun God. Having already offered 'arghya' to the setting sun, we are now here at the ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi to offer it to the rising sun. There is such immense joy here—truly, a wonderful atmosphere. The scale at which Chhath is being celebrated in Delhi right now is something the people here had never even imagined. At one point, Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna were even prohibited, but thanks to the government—the BJP government led by PM Modi—we have managed to put all the necessary arrangements in place..." — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 He also highlighted the scale of the celebrations under the current government. "The scale at which Chhath is being celebrated in Delhi right now is something the people here had never even imagined. At one point, Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna were even prohibited, but thanks to the government – the BJP government led by PM Modi – we have managed to put all the necessary arrangements in place," he said.

Tiwari accused the AAP and the Congress of engaging in "shameful" politics by sharing visuals from the Kalindi Kunj ghat. "During the AAP rule, people used to cry to celebrate Chhath Puja, but the government was reluctant. Today, people are very happy with the arrangement," Tiwari said. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also highlighted the arrangements at more than 1,400 ghats across the city, alleging that the previous administration had restricted devotees from accessing them. "They (AAP) sat there imposing a ban. We have rolled out the red carpet. Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi," Mishra wrote in a post on X. Rekha Gupta Seeks Forgiveness For Shortcomings In Arrangements Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya on Monday morning and sought forgiveness for any shortcomings in the arrangements made for the festival. She assured devotees that the facilities would be improved next year.

Addressing devotees, particularly those from the Purvanchal region, she said the government had made every effort to ensure grand celebrations. दिल्ली की आज की सुबह कितनी अलौकिक, कितनी दिव्य और कितनी सुंदर है! जैसे यमुना के पावन तट पर पूरा पूर्वांचल उतर आया हो! हाथी घाट पर हजारों पूर्वांचली परिवारजनों और छठव्रतियों के साथ उदीयमान सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने का सौभाग्य मिला। हमारे पूर्वांचली परिवारजनों ने दिल्ली को केवल अपना घर ही नहीं बनाया, बल्कि अपनी संस्कृति और परंपराओं से इसे और भी समृद्ध किया है। आपकी आस्था का सम्मान करना, आपकी भावनाओं को समझना और छठी मइया की आराधना के लिए हर संभव सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना मेरे लिए केवल जिम्मेदारी नहीं, आत्मीयता का विषय है। इस महापर्व को इतना दिव्य और भव्य बनाने में योगदान देने वाली सभी छठ पूजा समितियों, श्रद्धालुओं और पूरी टीम दिल्ली का हृदय से आभार। हमारा संकल्प है कि हर वर्ष छठ महापर्व और अधिक भव्य, सुंदर और सुविधापूर्ण बने। छठी मइया की कृपा हर परिवार पर बनी रहे। सबके जीवन में सुख, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि का उजाला फैले। जय छठी मइया! 🙏 #दिल्ली_में_दिव्य_भव्य_छठ — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 16, 2026 "To the people from Purvanchal, I would like to say that we made every effort to ensure that Chhath Mahaparv gets celebrated in a divine and grand manner; forgive me if anything was lacking, and I will try to make even better arrangements next year." The Delhi government had made arrangements at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the national capital, including facilities for devotees to offer prayers to the rising Sun.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra tweets, "... Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta will also offer prayers with hundreds of thousands of devotees in Sonia Vihar. Kejriwal had kept Chhath Puja banned in the Yamuna for years. Today, the Delhi government is welcoming devotees with open arms." — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026 Chhath Puja 2026: Four-Day Festival Concludes Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi). Devotees observe the festival to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and seek blessings for good health, prosperity and long life.

( PTI ) ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2026: PM Modi Extends Greetings As Devotees Offer Usha Arghya, Worship Rising Sun On Final Day | PICS This year, the festival was celebrated from November 13 to 16. It concluded on Monday with Usha Arghya, during which devotees offered prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the rigorous fast observed by devotees.

Meanwhile, devotees gathered at several ghats across the country on Monday morning to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival. ALSO READ: Chhath Puja: Ghats Illuminated As Thousands Offer Sandhya Arghya; Union Minister Nityanand, CM Rekha Gupta Join | Watch