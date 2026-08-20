Key domestic equity indices--Sensex, Nifty--broke days of losing momentum on Thursday, August 20, with 50 share NSE's index trading in positive territory after seven days of decline, while BSE's 30-share index defied four days falling streak.

In the early hours, the market was trading significantly higher. At around 10:17 AM, Sensex was quoted at 77,511.57, up 601.89 points or 0.78 per cent. Nifty50 was trading at 24,224.25, up 145.95 or 0.61 per cent.

What Brings Rally In Indian Stock Market Today

The firm global trend after U.S. bond yields declined shows a positive potential outlook for equity markets around the world.

“The market, which has been steadily downtrending for the last 12 trading sessions, appears set for a short-term reversal now. The market is in oversold territory, and a mild rally triggered by short-covering is likely. The decline in U.S. bond yields indicates a positive potential construct for equity markets globally," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.