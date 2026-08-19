Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Investments Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Geojit Financial Services, on August 19, 2026, initiated coverage for three stocks–LT Food Ltd, HCL Technologies, and HCL Tech- giving ‘Buy’ ratings. The brokerage predicted up to 20 per cent uptick potential for these stocks in 12 months. The prediction came at a time when the market has been too volatile for the past week–Nifty extended losing momentum for the 7th consecutive day, while Sensex settled lower for the fourth straight session on Wednesday.

Factors like elevated crude prices and discouraging developments in the Middle East have been weighing on investors’ sentiment. ‘Buy Rating’: 3 Stock Geojit Picks For 20% Earnings Potential 1. LT Food Ltd The domestic brokerage and financial services provider saw a 20 per cent uptick potential in LT Food Ltd shares from the current trading price– Rs 428 on August 19, 2026. Geojit projects that the speciality food company shares will touch Rs 514 (Target Price) in the next 12 months, reflecting a potential gain of over 20 per cent.

Company Name- LT Food Limited

Categor- Small Cap

Target Price- Rs 514 per share

Current Market Price - Rs 428 Per Share

Uptick Potential - Over 20 Per Cent

Duration - 12 Months LT Foods Ltd is a global consumer-focused speciality food company specialising in basmati rice, organic foods and other ready-to-eat products. It has brands including 'Daawat' in India and Royal in North America. The company has business presence in more than 80 countries, the brokerage firm noted.

2. GAIL India Geojit set a target price for the public sector large-cap energy company –GAIL India–at Rs 200, predicting a 15 per cent uptick potential in the next 12 months from its current market price of Rs 174 per share.

Company Name - GAIL India

Category- Large Cap

Current Market Price - Rs 174

Target Price - Rs 200

Potential Return - over 15 per cent

Duration- 12 months GAIL (India) Limited is a public sector undertaking. The PSU deals in processing and distributing natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Also Read: Nifty Extends Losing Streak To 7 Days, Sensex Down For 4 Days—What’s Weighing On Sentiment? 3. HCL Technologies The brokerage firm sees a 12 per cent increase in HCL shares in the next 12 months from the current trading price of Rs 1,300 per share. Geojit set a target price for the tech giant at Rs 1,459.

Company Name- HCL Technologies

Category- Large Cap

Current Market Price - Rs 1,300

Target Price - Rs 1,459

Uptick Potential- 12 per cent

Duration- 12 Months HCL Technologies Ltd is an Indian IT giant. It deals in business process outsourcing and provides IT infrastructure services to companies operating in 60 countries. It has a huge client base, including companies from the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, the brokerages noted.