Very few people would believe that a cellphone model launched in 2003, on today’s date, August 27, single-handedly revolutionised the mobile phone market–especially in developing countries like India. The mobile device still gives nostalgia to crores of people across the world as they remember the golden days of having their first mobile phone.

I am talking about the ‘Nokia 1100’. Since it was launched, the device went on to become the best-selling mobile phone in the history of consumer electronics devices, surpassing 250 million units sold globally over its production lifespan. The success of the 1100 helped Nokia to enter a golden age where the company single-handedly commanded nearly 40 per cent of the global mobile market share.

The Formula and Psychology Behind Success It was designed to target developing countries—India, China, Russia, African and Latin American Nations–as people were price-sensitive due to their limited purchasing power. Nokia was convinced that these countries did not require advanced features beyond making calls, sending text messages, and an alarm clock at that time.

Nokia 1100 was the company's cheapest mobile phone when it was launched in the market. It gave an opportunity to people in developing countries to fulfil the dream of having a mobile phone. On top of all, Nokia did outstanding engineering, keeping the phone’s keypad and front face as dustproof as possible. The phone’s hardware was capable of handling humid weather. The phone achieved its staggering success in the targeted market through several key design choices: Built-in Flashlight: The phone has a single LED light located on top of the device, providing a utility for people living in areas where electricity distribution was limited.

Battery Life: The phone could operate for nearly 400 hours after a single full charge, removing the need for daily access to a power outlet if the area does not have electricity.

Ultra-Affordable Pricing: Nokia positioned itself as an entry-level device, which removed the financial barrier to mobile connectivity for millions of first-time buyers. Nokai 11,00: Historic Facts Behind World’s Highest-Selling Mobile Phone The case of Nokia 1100 was designed at the company’s design centre in California. However, its design was patented for the US by the Bulgarian-American designer Dimitre Mehandjiysky.

Nokia's first one billionth phone sold number was achieved with a Nokia 1100 purchased in Nigeria in 2005.

The software inside the iconic phone was adapted and ported in Copenhagen by members of the S30 group.

The Nokia 1100 and its variants were the last phones to use monophonic ringtones. These phones had a list of 36 pre-installed tones or 7 self-composed ones.

Originally, the phone had a 50-message storage capacity. It offered utility features like a stopwatch, calculator, and games. When Was Nokia 1100 Discontinued? The iconic phone, which still gives nostalgia to crores of people in India and other developing countries, was discontinued in September 2009 after Nokia formally wrapped up its production. Ever since it was introduced in the market in 2003, it created a craze for having a mobile phone.