Ola Electric Share Price: Ola Electric's share price is experiencing a significant increase today, rising 7% in early trading as of August 19, 2025. This surge appears to be driven by renewed investor optimism following a series of strategic announcements and a positive outlook from the company's co-founder, Bhavish Aggarwal. This marks a notable reversal for a stock that has seen a considerable decline over the past year.

At the company's annual "Sankalp" event, Aggarwal, the company's CEO, announced Ola's ambitious goal to capture 25-30 per cent of the two-wheeler market share. This has boosted investor confidence despite the fact that Ola's market share has recently dropped from 38.83 per cent in July 2024 to 17.35 per cent in July 2025.

Ola Electric is making significant strides in its in-house manufacturing and technological capabilities. The company is actively developing its own lithium-ion cells at its Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. This vertical integration strategy is aimed at reducing reliance on foreign components and improving the company's long-term financial health. The announcement of the new Bharat Cell 4680 and its integration into upcoming scooter and motorcycle models has been a major highlight.

Ola Electric has been rapidly expanding its product portfolio, most recently with the launch of the Ola Pro Sport scooter. The company is also ramping up production of its Gen 3 models and has announced the development of its "ferrite motor", a rare-earth-magnet-free alternative, which is viewed as a significant step toward technological self-reliance. Such products and technological advancements are expected to boost revenue growth.

Increased Trading Volume

The sudden price increase has been accompanied by a significant rise in trading volume, which indicates strong buying interest from market participants. This bullish undertone is also suggested by the stock trading above its short-term moving averages.

Strategic Debt Reduction

The company's plan to use proceeds from its IPO for debt repayment is a key consideration for long-term investors. This move is expected to improve Ola Electric's balance sheet and financial future.

Despite the recent rally, Ola Electric faces significant challenges, including intense competition that has led to a declining market share. The company continues to report widening net losses, making profitability a critical challenge. Furthermore, a potential GST overhaul could narrow the price advantage of EVs, and its ambitious plans for new products and the Gigafactory carry significant execution risks.