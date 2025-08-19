Patel Retail IPO Day 1: Patel Retail, a supermarket chain that has expanded from a single store to over 40 outlets, has launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise funds for debt repayment and operational expansion. This move has garnered significant investor interest, with the Grey Market Premium (GMP) signaling strong investor confidence and the potential for a positive listing. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to reduce its debt, a strategic decision that indicates a focus on strengthening its financial future.

Here are the key details of this trending IPO, including its opening and closing dates, the price band, and the much-discussed Grey Market Premium (GMP):

Patel Retail IPO Details

Opening Date: August 19, 2025

Closing Date: August 21, 2025

Patel Retail IPO Price Band: Rs 237 to Rs 255 per equity share

Patel Retail IPO Listing Date: The shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025.

Patel Retail IPO Lot Size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 58 shares, which amounts to a minimum investment of Rs 14,790 at the upper price band.

Patel Retail IPO Subscription Status: On the first day, by 11:49:36 AM, the IPO was subscribed 27 per cent overall, with strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and individual investors.

Allotment Status: Allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 22, 2025, as per the timeline provided in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Patel Retail IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)

The GMP is reported to be Rs 38 to Rs 45. This suggests an estimated listing price of around Rs 293 to Rs 300 per share, which is approximately 15 per cent to 17.65 per cent higher than the upper end of the IPO price band. The IPO's high GMP suggests that investors are willing to pay more than the issue price. Based on this, the estimated listing price for Patel Retail could be around Rs 293, which is 15 per cent higher than the IPO price.