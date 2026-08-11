PC Jeweller share price soared over seven per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the Jewellery firm reported a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.88 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26). The stock started the session in the green at Rs 10.20 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 9.82 on NSE, buoyed by strong financial results. It escalated the momentum further amid buying sentiment to hit an early high at Rs 10.57, up 7.6 per cent from last closing.

Last seen, the small-cap jewellery stock was trading at Rs 10.33, up 5.19 per cent or Rs 0.51. Meanwhile, it's 52 week high and low values stood at Rs 15.38 and Rs 7.47, respectively. Quarterly Results The Q1 results ended with better revenue, and the company said it will become debt-free in the current quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 161.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 879.27 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 807.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

PC Jeweller said the company has made significant progress in its deleveraging journey. It has fully repaid and discharged the debt of 7 out of 14 consortium banks as of date. Further, the company has discharged more than 96 per cent of the outstanding debt of the remaining 7 banks as well, the filing said.

Also Read: US Judge Dismisses Criminal Case Against Gautam Adani And Others; Adani Group Stocks Jump "The company remains firmly on track to achieve a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position," stated PC Jeweller. During the quarter that concluded in June 2026, the firm secured Rs 2,702.11 crore through the preferential issuance of fully convertible warrants. Since then, promoters have transitioned a further 4.16 crore warrants into equity shares within the present quarter. As a prominent player in the national jewellery market, PC Jeweller operates approximately 50 retail outlets spanning 12 different states. (With inputs from agencies)