In a first crackdown after the call auction session (CAS) was introduced, SEBI barred two entities-- Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Mansi Share And Stock Broking-- from the securities market after the market regulator allegedly found prima facie evidence of manipulative trading during the auction's expiry on the BSE Sensex on August 13. The regulator restricted them from participating in equity call auction sessions as well.

First Action After CAS Introduced

The order is the capital markets watchdog's first in relation to alleged manipulation during the newly introduced Call Auction Session (CAS) system, which came into effect from August 3.

In an interim order, SEBI said foreign portfolio investors, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Mansi Shares & Stock Broking Pvt Ltd adopted aggressive and abusive trading strategies during CAS to influence the Indicative Equilibrium Price (IEP) on the Sensex.

Key Observations By SEBI

The regulator said that during the session, the Sensex recorded three sharp movements of 362.02 points, 132.67 points, and 405.08 points within 2 to 28 seconds.

According to the order, Copthall placed large buy orders in Sensex aggregates at prices nearly 3 per cent higher than the reference price.

SEBI stated in the order that during the first spike, it accounted for 99.91 per cent of the total buy-order value, while during the second and third spikes, its buy orders accounted for 96.09 per cent and 85.21 per cent, respectively.