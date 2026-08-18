HighLights
- Small-cap IT stock rose 7.5% despite a weak market.
- Shares admitted to the NSE Main Board from August 17, 2026
- The company will continue to be listed on the BSE.
The shares of small-cap IT stock traded significantly higher in intraday trade on Tuesday despite key equity indices trading lower. The stock started the session flat at Rs 21.90. However, it picked momentum amid buying sentiment to hit an intraday high at Rs 23.49, up 7.4 per cent from its last closing of Rs 2.86 on BSE.
The rally in the stock came after the company announced, in an exchange filing, that its equity shares were admitted to trading on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from Monday, 17 August 2026. The company will remain listed on BSE.
This is a developing copy..