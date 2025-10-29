Starlink India Entry: Starlink, a satcom giant led by Elon Musk, will conduct demo runs on October 30 and 31 in Mumbai to show compliance with security and technical conditions for satellite broadband services. News agency PTI, quoting its sources, said the demo will be carried out before law enforcement agencies. The trial will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink.

The demo is crucial for Starlink ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, as these trials are an essential requirement for Starlink to secure clearances. After the clearances Musk's firm can launch commercial services.

Excited, Focused On Giving Secure Hi-quality Experience In India: Starlink

Earlier in the first week of this month, Starlink said it was "excited" and fully focused on being ready to offer Indians a secure, compliant, and high-quality broadband experience. Starlink's satcom rollout in India, with prominent companies including billionaire Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Reliance Jio-SES, keenly eyeing the high-stakes game of broadband beamed from Indian skies.