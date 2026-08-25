Shares of recently listed Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd are reflecting a decline of 89.96 per cent on the NSE on Tuesday. However, the decline is attributed to adjustment against a 1: 10 stock split, as the hospitality and tourism sector stock is trading ex-date for its maiden split. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 104.80, down 89.96 per cent or Rs 938.80 on the NSE.

August 25: Ex-Date for 1:10 Stock Split The ex-date for the 1:10 stock split was set for today, August 25, 2026, and the record date for eligibility is August 26, 2026. As per SEBI's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must hold the Cordelia Cruises shares in their demat accounts by this record date to qualify for the corporate action.

What Does a 1:10 Stock Split Mean for Waterways Tourism Shareholders The 1:10 stock split converts each share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 shares with a face value of Rs 1. Consequently, shareholders will hold 10 times the number of shares at an adjusted market price.

Share price Today: On the BSE, the Cordellia stock opened at Rs 102.90, falling a bit against its adjusted close of Rs 104.20. During the session, it hit an intraday high of Rs 107.50 and a low of Rs 101.30.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 105.10, down 89.92 or Rs 937.10 against last day’s closing of Rs 1,042.20 (non-adjusted closing price) Also Read: Realty Expert Explains: Why Current 6% Rise In Housing Prices Is A Structural Shift, Not A Cycle IPO Details And Listing Price Earlier, in July, the Waterways Leisure Tourism shares had a muted stock market debut. The shares listed at Rs 681 per share on the BSE, a discount of more than 16 per cent to its IPO price of Rs 808.

Meanwhile, according to BSE Analytics, the stock jumped over 29 per cent in one month. Waterways Leisure Tourism is the operator of Cordelia Cruises, which is India's domestic ocean cruise brand. The company offers luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations. Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.