Shares of small-cap company Cellecor Gadgets will remain in focus in the next session as NPR Research initiated coverage, giving a 'Buy' rating for the homegrown consumer electronics stock. Meanwhile, the stock traded in negative territory, closing at Rs 33.4, down 3.33 per cent amid a decline in key domestic indices--Sensex, Nifty.

Target Price And Potential Return LNPR Research initiated a BUY rating, setting the target price at Rs 90 in the next 12 months. This reflects a 161 per cent upside potential from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 34.50. The domestic firm suggested that investors accumulate the stock in the Rs 32–38 zone, with a stop-loss set at Rs 25.

Target Price: Rs 90

Current Price: Rs 34.50

Expected Return: 161 per cent upside potential The consumer durable stock jumped over 14 per cent this year till date YTD. However, the script remained flat for a month. Brokerage Noted Strong Financials According to the brokerage firm, the company’s revenue jumped to Rs 1,292 crore in FY26 from Rs 264 crore in FY23, compounding at a 70 per cent CAGR over three years. The company's EBITDA margin increased from 4.8 per cent to 5.54 per cent during the same period, while its return on equity (ROE) reached 22.0 per cent.

Also Read: Sensex Tanks 539 Points: Why Indian Stock Market Settles Sharply Lower; Key Factors The firm noted that the company leverages an asset-light brand and it has backing from manufacturers like Dixon Technologies, Elin Electronics, Zetwerk, and PG Electroplast. From SME To Mainboard: Migration On The Line Earlier this month, Cellecor Gadgets informed that its board of directors approved a proposal to migrate from NSE EMERGE to the NSE Main Board; they also approved listing on the BSE Main Board as well. This could be a significant development, as stocks trade with many restrictions on SME platforms. Main-board migration removes all obstacles simultaneously.

Stock Today The stock started the session in negative territory as the stock market was trading lower amid selling pressure in blue-chip stocks. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty also weighed on market sentiment. The stock started the session at Rs 33.55 as compared to last day’s closing of Rs 34.50. Meanwhile, it touched an intraday high of Rs 34.35 and a low of Rs 33.35. At the same time, the market cap stood over Rs 741 crore.