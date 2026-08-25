The sugar rate remained elevated--above Rs 60 per kg-- in retail and domestic markets across the nation. According to ISMA, the sugar industry body, speculative bulk buying and lower production caused shoot up in sugar prices. Earlier on August 24, the average retail price in India was Rs 63.05 per kg, while the maximum retail price was Rs 75.

Wholesale Prices : The wholesale prices for August 25 are yet to be updated. Meanwhile, according to chinimandi.com , the wholesale sugar prices in different cities for August 24, 2026 were as follows:

City Wholesale Price (per 100 kg) Delhi Rs 6,350 Mumbai Rs 6,250 Kolkata Rs 6,400 Hyderabad Rs 6,600 Chennai Rs 6,700 Kanpur Rs 6,350

Retail Prices: Sugar Rates in the retail market remained slightly higher as compared to wholesale prices on August 24, 2026. The prices for August 25 are yet to be updated.

City Retail Price (per kg) Delhi Rs 65 Kanpur Rs 66 Mumbai Rs 65 Kolkata Rs 67 Hyderabad Rs 67 Chennai Rs 68





Sugar Price Update FAQ

Ques: Will Sugar Prices Cool Down?

- Sugar industry's apex body Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on Monday asserted that the sweetener’s price in the retail market is expected to cool down in the coming days following the government's decision— allowing imports and imposing stock holding limits on traders and bulk consumers.





Ques: What was the average sugar price on August 24, 2026?

- Sugar average all-India retail prices on August 24 were Rs 63.05 per kg, 29 per cent higher than Rs 48.73 per kg a month back. Meanwhile, the maximum retail price on Monday stood at Rs 75 per kg, while the model price was hovering at Rs 65 per kg, according to the government data.

Ques- Dis govt allow sugar import?

- Yes, the government has allowed a duty-free import window and tightened stockholding limits.