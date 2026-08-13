The first quarter earnings reports of FY27 triggered a surge in shares of Tata Motors and Lenskart. Both companies have reported stellar financial results and are drawing significant investor interest. Tata Motors has emerged as a top gainer due to robust performance in its commercial vehicle sector, while Lenskart's triple-digit profit growth has signalled strong momentum in the eyecare industry.

These impressive quarterly reports have prompted global brokerages to initiate positive outlooks and revised target prices, reflecting a broader confidence in the continued growth and margin expansion of these market leaders. Brokerages See Up To Uptick In Lenskart Stocks Lenskart Share Price Today: Lenskart rose six per cent in early trade to hit an intraday high at Rs 626.95 as compared to last day's closing of Rs 586.45 on NSE. Later, due to profit booking, the stock erased some of its gain to trade nearly 2.5 per cent higher. Last seen, Lenskart shares were trading at Rs 599.95, up 2.30 per cent or Rs 13.50.

The rally in the stock was seen after the company reported exceptional Q1 FY27 results, with profit jumping 182.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 228 crore and revenue rising 33.6 per cent to Rs 2,714 crore. Lenskart Share Target Price: On strong financial results, Jefferies raised its price target to Rs 680, citing margin expansion and market creation priorities, while CITI increased its target to Rs 650, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating as the firm continues to scale its store presence and customer conversion across price segments.

Tata Motors Share Price Tata Motors Limited shares surged 6 per cent in early trade, emerging as the Nifty 100’s top gainer following a strong Q1 FY27 performance in its commercial vehicle (CV) business. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 474.35, up Rs 17.30 or 3.79 per cent.

Tata Motors CV Target Price Analysts remain bullish, with Nomura upgrading the stock to ‘Buy’ with a Rs 554 target, and CLSA maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target of Rs 596, implying a 30 per cent upside. This optimism is fueled by a Q1 EBITDA beat and a revised 8 per cent growth forecast for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs), supported by anticipated price hikes and sustained demand.