The passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill (MMDR Amendment Bill) received positive words from Industry leaders, as they think the bill will create a more uniform and investment-friendly regulatory framework for the mineral sector. According to them, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, would improve ease of doing business, provide greater clarity on state-level taxes, cess and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, and help unlock the country's mineral potential.

Amendments To Improve Ease Of Doing Business: Anil Agarwal Vedanta Ltd Chairman Anil Agarwal welcomed the passage of the bill, saying the changes would improve ease of doing business and help the country unlock its mineral potential. In a social media post, Agarwal congratulated the Centre on the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and highlighted its potential to strengthen the mining sector and contribute to India's economic ambitions. "The changes to the law will greatly improve ease of doing business. This will help raise production, create massive jobs and promote self-sufficiency," the Chairman said. Also Read: WPI Inflation Falls Marginally To 9.78% In June; What Brings Wholesale Inflation Down Bill Brings Clarity In Mineral Taxation: ICRA Sumit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA Limited, said that the bill will increase clarity and predictability regarding various state-level taxes, cesses, and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, including retrospective tax claims and potential contingent liabilities for mining companies.

He further stated that greater visibility into the overall financial burden on the mining sector could aid investment decisions and improve project performance, especially for projects that are capital intensive and have a long gestation period. Mining industry expert and former Director General of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries, BK Bhatia, said that the bill, now passed by both houses, will help create a more uniform, predictable, stable, and investment-friendly financial and regulatory framework for the mining sector.

"It's a game-changing reform which, once it comes into effect, will pave the way for a sustained and stable fiscal regime for the mining sector across the states," Bhatia said. Also Read: FTA Strategy Paying Off? Indian Exports See Double-Digit Growth Across Key Markets; Details Parliament Passes Amendment Bill Earlier this week, Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, aiming to limit states' power to tax mineral rights and mineral-bearing land. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday, while the Rajya Sabha passed it on Thursday, completing the parliamentary approval process. The bill will become law once it receives presidential assent. (With Inputs From PTI)