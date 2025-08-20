Vedanta Share Price Today: Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday witnessed a significant slump in its share prices, which fell by over 2 per cent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) postponed a hearing on the company's demerger plan to September 17. During today's intraday trading, Vedanta share prices fell by 2.78 per cent to Rs 438.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

However, the share rebounded by over 1.50 per cent to Rs 445.65 apiece at close on Wednesday. Vendanta Ltd shares closed nearly Rs 5 below their previous close of Rs 450.20 on Tuesday. The share prices of Vedanta Ltd fell over the deferment of the hearing on its proposed demerger. The postponement stems from serious objections raised by the Centre and a warning from SEBI, which stated that the demerger was not a prudent step.

According to a report by Business Standard, the government alleged that the demerger scheme, which aims to split Vedanta into four separate entities, was altered after receiving a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) from SEBI and the stock exchanges. SEBI had raised significant concerns about the company's inflated revenues and undisclosed liabilities, claiming the move could hinder its ability to recover dues.

SEBI confirmed that Vedanta had, in fact, modified the scheme post-NOC, calling it a serious breach of regulations. It also issued administrative warnings to the company, stating that the modifications should have been brought to the attention of the company's board.

Vedanta first announced its demerger plan in September 2023, to divide the company into four independent listed companies focusing on aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals. The demerger deadline was extended in March 2025 to September 30. Vedanta maintains that the separation will lead to faster and more focused decision-making.

In a separate development, Vedanta has scheduled a board meeting for August 21 to consider and approve a second interim dividend for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The record date for the dividend is set for August 27. The company has a history of rewarding shareholders, having paid four interim dividends totalling Rs 43.50 per share in the last financial year. Over the past 12 months, the company has paid a total of Rs 35.50 per share, with its current dividend yield at 7.89 per cent.