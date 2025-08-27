Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Indian fast bowler Akash Deep shared the details of his light-hearted exchange he had with England's opener Ben Duckett during the thrilling fifth Test of the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. While his playful banter with Duckett gained attention, Akash reveals that he has replayed Joe Root's dismissal during the Edgbaston Test multiple times in his mind.

In reply to India’s first innings score of 224, Duckett was giving bowlers some tough time. By fully embracing the essence of 'Bazball', the left-hander struck five fours and two massive sixes to give England a significant advantage.

Akash also got attacked by Duckett, along with a 'taunting' remark from the English opener - "You can't get me out." In the end, it was Akash who triumphed by enticing Duckett into offering a thin edge to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. As Duckett made his way back, Akash placed his arm around the opener and exchanged a few words.

He had been out four or five times to me. Before coming out to bat in that innings, he said, 'This time you won't get me out'. I got him out and then said, bro, now go and rest, please," Akash told ESPNcricinfo with a laugh on his face.

Akash Deep vs Ben Duckett: Overall, Akash has enjoyed an upper hand over Duckett in the red-ball setup. In six innings, Akash has dismissed the 30-year-old on four instances while conceding 55 runs at an average of 13.75. Despite the dominance he has enjoyed over Duckett, there is another dismissal that holds a special place in Akash's heart.

During India's maiden Test win at Edgbaston, Akash laid a perfect ploy to castle England's talismanic star Root. He stuck to one length before nipping one sharply into Root to rattle the timber and force him towards the dugout on a mere total of six.