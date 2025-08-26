Asia Cup 2025: One of India's most destructive batters of Team India in the past, Virender Sehwag has thrown his weight behind Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India, affirming that they are the "best team" in the eight-nation Asia Cup as they will successfully retain the title.

The upcoming tournament is being deemed as a tournament of 'ideal' preparation for the T20 World Cup, as it will be played in a T20 format. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka. "We are world champions. We just won the World Cup, T20 World Cup and I am sure that we are the best team in the Asia Cup and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup," Sehwag said in an exclusive chat with the official broadcaster of Asia Cup, Sony Sports Network.

"I think we have very good side and Sky is leading from the front and he's a top player in T20 format. I'm sure that under his captaincy, we will do well because we’ve seen in the past when Sky has taken over, we won lot of T20 games and I'm sure that we will win the Asia Cup also," he added.

Asia Cup Is Great Preparation For T20I World Cup 2026: Sehwag "I think in the T20 format, this Asia Cup can serve as a great preparation for our 2026 T20 World Cup. It's an opportunity to see which new players should be given chances and who can be included in the squad. You can start building a team for the World Cup. In my opinion, there is no better opportunity for the Indian team to check its strength than the Asia Cup," Sehwag said.

Silencing all the critics and doubters over the squad selection for the tournament, Sehwag said, "I think we have a very good T20 selector. I think we have a very good T20 side. Under Surya Kumar Yadav, we’ve done well in T20 matches and I am sure that he'll get the best team that the selectors will give him, and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup this time."