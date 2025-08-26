Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Talismanic batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a heartfelt story with an emotional message on the retirement of former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara, a workhorse at number three for India in Test matches, bid adieu to the format, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Notably, Pujara had 35 half-centuries and 19 tons under his belt in 103 Tests.

Pujara last featured for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final. The biggest highlight of Pujara's career was his stellar form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018-19, which India won 2-1. Incidentally, this was India's first-ever Test series win in Australia. Pujara was the highest run-getter in the series with 521 runs in 7 innings. From his official Instagram account, Kohli thanked Pujara for making his job easier batting at number 4. Check out the caption along with story here:

"Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless @cheteshwarpujara," read the statement from Kohli. Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Cheteshwar Pujara. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/xycqlXdl5M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 26, 2025 The Kohli-Pujara Partnership Both Kohli and Pujara were revered for their exceptional stands which took India to win multiple times in Tests. Together, they scored 3513 runs in 83 innings with seven century partnerships and 18 fifty partnerships.