Kerala Cricket League 2025: India's star wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson had scored 13 runs off just one ball during the Kerala Cricket League match on Tuesday and had also warned the tea management ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Ever since the BCCI revealed India's squad for the continental tournament last week, Samson's position in India's playing XI had become doubtful as Shubman Gill has also been included as the team's vice-captain and means he would be included in the playing XI of all matches.

Samson came into bat as an opener and has scored 89 runs off 46 balls, in which he had smashed four fours and nine sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 193.48. In his innings, he had scored 13 runss off just one ball.

During the fifth over of the first innings, which was bowled by Sijomon Joseph, he had overstepped the line and Samson smashed a huge six towards extra cover.

Samson then had played a free hit on the next delivery and that too went for a six. Due to this, his team could score 13 runs off just one ball.

Ajinas K took Samson's wicket during the 18th over. During the first two matches of Kerala Cricket League, he batted as a middl-order batter and this raised speculations about his new position during the upcoming continental tournament.

But then he began opening once again, where he had scored 121 runs omn Sunday in the ongoing tournament and took his team across the line.

When the BCCI revealed the squad for the continental tournament, Ajit Agarkar, who is the chief selector revealed that Samson was selected in the playing XI earlieras both Gill and Jaiswal weren't avaialble for the shortest format.

“Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi weren’t available at that point. So was Abhishek. I mean, Abhishek’s performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy," Agarkar told reporters during the press conference.