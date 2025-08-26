Asia Cup 2025: India's T20I skipper Surykumar Yadav, who would be leading the side from the front during the upcoming continental tournament, talked about his recovery as the NCA post his abdomen surgery for a sports hernia at the NCA. He explained his recovery process in detail at the NCA.

How Did Suryakumar Yadav Return From Injury? "I'm feeling good. Good process and routine for the last six weeks, and fingers crossed. Feeling really well," Suryakumar was quoted as saying to BCCI. The MI batter revealed that he came to know about the injury towards the fag end of IPL 2025 and that he knew that he would need some time to recover. "It actually got diagnosed close to the end of the IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well. That's how I got to know. Few checklists were there, and I tried those things, and then I realised it's time to go and do an MRI. I did it, and it (injury) was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany. It went really well. I knew how the recovery was going to be step-by-step. I was prepared for everything. We took one week at a time, and we're here. I'm feeling good," he added.

He also heaped praises on the trainers and coaches of the NCA for helping him at the time of his rehab. “I think the most important thing for me is that they understand how my body reacts to certain situations. All the strength and conditioning coaches and the physios understand how my body works, and accordingly, they planned all the workouts; it was all instant. As soon as I used to hit the gym, they would plan the sessions, and that’s how we took one week at a time, he added.

"Firstly, it is very massive, the place is huge. Let me talk about the gym first, I think, more than 30-35 people can train here together. I actually used most of the equipment here and some new equipment, which is actually very useful from the athlete's point of view. The place is amazing, not only for rehab but also for any contracted player or a targeted player who wants to come here for a few weeks to train, use the ground, and everything. There are more than 60-70 wickets to practice as well, and then you have three grounds. Unbelievable facility and it's the best I've seen for a really long time," he further said.

The India T20I skipper emphasised how important it is to have people supporting you throughout the recovery. “The most important thing during the rehab phase is to have good people around you, who will guide you really well, and that’s what I did for the last 2-3 years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself," he concluded.