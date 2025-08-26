- By Namrata Vijay
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Duleep Trophy 2025 teams: The Indian domestic season is all set to start with the Duleep Trophy 2025 from August 28, Thursday. The red-ball tournament will start with two thrilling quarterfinal matches, where North Zone will lock horns with East Zone and Central Zone will play against North East Zone.
Whichever team wins these matches will then qualify for the semifinal, where they will lock horns with the South Zone and West Zone. Both South and West Zones qualified directly for the semifinals as they were the finalist of the 2023 edition. The tournament would end after the summit clash, which would be held next month in Bengaluru.
Here's everything you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2025:
How Many Teams Will Participate In Duleep Trophy 2025?
Six teams would be seen in action during the upcoming domestic tournament, and they are- North, South, East, West, Central, and North East Zone.
Also Read: 'Aadhaar Bhi Bheju Kya': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Hilarious Reply To Fan After Being Asked To Prove His Identity
Who Are The Captains In the Duleep Trophy 2025?
All the zones had revealed a formidable side, which also includes a few star Indian players. Shubman Gill has been named as the captain of the North Zone, whereas Ishan Kishan will be leading the East Zone from the front. Shardul Thakur has been named the West Zone's captain, and Tilak Varma will be leading the South Zone from the front. Dhruv Jurel would be leading Central Zone from the front, and Rongsen Jonathan would be leading North East Zone.
What Is the Full Schedule For The Duleep Trophy 2025?
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|August 28, 2025
|Quarter-Final 1
|North Zone vs East Zone
|BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 1, Bengaluru
|August 28, 2025
|Quarter-Final 2
|Central Zone vs North East Zone
|BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 2, Bengaluru
|September 4, 2025
|Semi-Final 1
|West Zone vs T.B.C.
|BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground, Bengaluru
|September 4, 2025
|Semi-Final 2
|South Zone vs T.B.C.
|BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 2, Bengaluru
|September 11, 2025
|Final
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground-1, Bengaluru
What Are the Duleep Trophy 2025 Squads?
South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar
East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami
Also Read: Rohit Sharma Makes Heartwarming Gesture After Signing Fan-Made Portrait Of Himself; Photo Goes Viral | See Post
West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala
North Zone squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan
Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar*, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed
North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh
Duleep Trophy 2025: Live streaming and telecast
The Duleep Trophy matches would be livestreamed on JioHotstar