Duleep Trophy 2025 teams: The Indian domestic season is all set to start with the Duleep Trophy 2025 from August 28, Thursday. The red-ball tournament will start with two thrilling quarterfinal matches, where North Zone will lock horns with East Zone and Central Zone will play against North East Zone.

Whichever team wins these matches will then qualify for the semifinal, where they will lock horns with the South Zone and West Zone. Both South and West Zones qualified directly for the semifinals as they were the finalist of the 2023 edition. The tournament would end after the summit clash, which would be held next month in Bengaluru.

Here's everything you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2025:

How Many Teams Will Participate In Duleep Trophy 2025?

Six teams would be seen in action during the upcoming domestic tournament, and they are- North, South, East, West, Central, and North East Zone.

Also Read: 'Aadhaar Bhi Bheju Kya': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Hilarious Reply To Fan After Being Asked To Prove His Identity

Who Are The Captains In the Duleep Trophy 2025?

All the zones had revealed a formidable side, which also includes a few star Indian players. Shubman Gill has been named as the captain of the North Zone, whereas Ishan Kishan will be leading the East Zone from the front. Shardul Thakur has been named the West Zone's captain, and Tilak Varma will be leading the South Zone from the front. Dhruv Jurel would be leading Central Zone from the front, and Rongsen Jonathan would be leading North East Zone.