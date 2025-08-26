Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar conducted an AMA session on Reddit and in the process answered a lot of questions asked by his fans. On Reddit, a user urged the legendary cricketer to prove his identity, and to this, the cricketer's reply went viral on social media.

“Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? (Are you really Sachin Tendulkar?) Please share a voice note for verification," the fan had asked. And to this, Tendulkar shared a picture of himself where he was seen pointing towards that question on the big screen and had written, “Abhi Aadhaar bhi bheju kya? (Should I send my Aadhaar card also?)". Also Read: Rohit Sharma Makes Heartwarming Gesture After Signing Fan-Made Portrait Of Himself; Photo Goes Viral | See Post In the AMA session, Tendulkar had also talked about what his favourite innings of all time was and why he sent in MS Dhoni to bat first before Yuvraj Singh during the 2011 ODI World Cup summit clash, and he also admitted that his son got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok.

A friend had enquired him as to whether his son Arjun really got engaged, and to this he replied, Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life." “There were 2 reasons. The left-right batting combination would have upset the two off-spinners. Also, Muralitharan had played for CSK (from 2008-2010), and MS had played him for 3 seasons in the nets," Tendulkar explained why he promoted Dhoni over Yuvraj.