Oman Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Oman, who would be playing in their debut Asia Cup, had revealed the squad on Tuesday. Oman's cricket board had named a 17-member side under the captaincy of Jatinder Singh.

Ex-Sri Lankan batter Duleep Mendis will be guiding Oman's cricket team during the upcoming continental tournament. Mendis reconed that the tournament would provide them a great chance to show their skills in the cricketing world.

“It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup, a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage," Mendis told reporters.

"Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything," he said.

Oman will lock horns with Pakistan on September 12 during their tournament opener and will then face the UAE and India during their next two matches. The top two teams from each group would then reach the next stages of this tournament.