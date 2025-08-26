- By Namrata Vijay
Oman Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Oman, who would be playing in their debut Asia Cup, had revealed the squad on Tuesday. Oman's cricket board had named a 17-member side under the captaincy of Jatinder Singh.
Ex-Sri Lankan batter Duleep Mendis will be guiding Oman's cricket team during the upcoming continental tournament. Mendis reconed that the tournament would provide them a great chance to show their skills in the cricketing world.
“It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup, a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage," Mendis told reporters.
"Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything," he said.
Oman will lock horns with Pakistan on September 12 during their tournament opener and will then face the UAE and India during their next two matches. The top two teams from each group would then reach the next stages of this tournament.
“Our build-up has been strong, with the ongoing National T20 tournament providing competitive exposure, and our training sessions have been intense and focused. It’s not just about skills – in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation," he concluded.
Oman squad for Asia Cup
Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.
Oman’s Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures:
12 September – vs Pakistan
15 September – vs UAE
19 September – vs India
Oman Cricket Controversy
Oman's team for the Asia Cup 2025 is quite different from what it was during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Players like Jatider Singh, Mohammed Nadeem, and Sufiya Mehmood are the only common players.
This sudden change occurred after the players disagreed with the cricket board about the players not getting their dues after playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the board finally decided to give the players their salaries, who were part of the 2024 T20 World Cup side. The report revealed that this long delay in giving their dues was 'procedural'.
The players had talked about the non-payment of their dues after the mega event had ended. They reckoned that they wouldn't play for the country unless they got their salaries, and that resulted in some unwanted circumstances.
11 players of that 15-member side got their central contracts suspended, and most of them had also left the country.
Asia Cup 2025 Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
Sri Lanka: TBA
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin.
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.
United Arab Emirates: TBA
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan.