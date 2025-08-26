- By Namrata Vijay
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Hundred 2025: Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Will Jacks is currently representing Oval Invincibles during Hundred 2025. He was playing against the London Spirit at The Oval and helped the team win by six wickets by showing his batting and fielding prowess.
During the first innings, he took a stunning flying catch and helped the team dismiss London Spirit batter Ollie Pope. It occurred during the 34th ball, which was bowled by Sam Curran.
Pope, who came into bat at the No.3 position, mistimed a shot and couldn't beat Jacks, who jumped towards his right and took a stunning catch while standing outside the 30-yard circle.
Also Read: US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz's New Hairdo Stuns Sports Arena, Rory McIlroy Calls It 'Horrible' | Watch
The video of Jack's stunning catch was posted on the Hundred's official X account, and after a few seconds, it had gone viral on social media.
Watch the video here:
WILL JACKS!— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 25, 2025
The definition of a screamer #TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/4BHn1Syiua
Jack grabbed everyone's attention with his brilliant batting performance as he started the chase of 153 runs for his team by scoring a gritty knock of 45 runs off just 27 balls. In his knock, he had hit four fours and three sixes.
He then stitched a partnership of 64 runs for the second wicket with Jordan Cox. Cordan was the highest run-scorer as he had scored 47 runs off 27 balls.
Also Read: 'There Are Many Contendors...': Sachin Tendulkar On Predicting Indian Cricket's Next Superstar After Virat Kohi, Rohit Sharma's Legacy
Due to his brilliant batting performance, Jacks was adjudged the Player of the Match award.
After winning the match by six wickets, the two-time winners had reclaimed their No.1 position in the points table. They have scored 24 points after playing in eight matches.
Jack’s performance for MI
The Mumbai-based franchise had roped in Jacks for a whopping amount of Rs 5.25 crore during the mega auction last year, where the all-rounder had played in 13 matches. He had scored 233 runs, which also includes one fifty, and he used to bat at a strike rate of 135.46. Besides scoring 236 runs, he also took six wickets and played a huge role in helping the team finish in fourth position.