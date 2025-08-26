The Hundred 2025: Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Will Jacks is currently representing Oval Invincibles during Hundred 2025. He was playing against the London Spirit at The Oval and helped the team win by six wickets by showing his batting and fielding prowess.

During the first innings, he took a stunning flying catch and helped the team dismiss London Spirit batter Ollie Pope. It occurred during the 34th ball, which was bowled by Sam Curran.

Pope, who came into bat at the No.3 position, mistimed a shot and couldn't beat Jacks, who jumped towards his right and took a stunning catch while standing outside the 30-yard circle.

The video of Jack's stunning catch was posted on the Hundred's official X account, and after a few seconds, it had gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Jack grabbed everyone's attention with his brilliant batting performance as he started the chase of 153 runs for his team by scoring a gritty knock of 45 runs off just 27 balls. In his knock, he had hit four fours and three sixes.

He then stitched a partnership of 64 runs for the second wicket with Jordan Cox. Cordan was the highest run-scorer as he had scored 47 runs off 27 balls.