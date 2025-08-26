Tendulkar kept himself away from naming one particular cricketer whom he believes can carry the golden legacy forward, while speaking on Reddit. The legendary cricketer delighted the fans with an interesting Reddit session, recalling a few cricketing memories as well. He reflected on modern cricket, sparking both nostalgia and engaging conversations.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recently talked about the next big superstars in Indian cricket, which is undergoing a challenging transition phase at the moment.

One user recalled a remark Tendulkar made over a decade ago, when he predicted that star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would carry his legacy forward and break his monumental records in the coming years.

"You had said around 2010 that Kohli & Rohit will carry your legacy, and you were bang on. Now, who do you feel is well-suited to carry it further?" the user asked.

"Yes! Virat and Rohit have made India proud on many occasions. Indian cricket is in good hands, and they played well in England. There are many contenders to take the legacy forward," Tendulkar said.

Both Virat and Rohit have been heard at times crediting Tendulkar for playing a key role in their respective careers.

The defining moment came after India's 2011 World Cup win in Mumbai, when Virat and other teammates lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders, a gesture that symbolised the passing of the baton in Indian cricket.

With their T20I and Test careers already over, Kohli and Rohit's next challenge will be a three-match ODI series against Australia in October, featuring matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. The veteran batters are aiming to make it to the ODI World Cup 2027. The legendary duo is scheduled to play nine ODIs before IPL 2026, three against South Africa in November, followed by another three against New Zealand in January.