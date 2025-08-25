Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to be held in a T20I format from next month. The upcoming continental tournament will give the Asian teams a chance to work on their skills before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming tournament, let's take a look at five players who have played in most of the Asia Cup matches, including ODI and T20I:

1. Shahid Afridi

The ex-Pakistan skipper has featured in 27 Asia Cup matches. He made his debut in the continental tournament way back in 1997 and played his last match in 2016.

2. Mahmadullah

This Bangladesh batter has played in 27 matches from 2008 to 2022. He had scored 501 runs in this tournament and was also a part of the team that had qualified for the summit clash way back in 2016.

3. Mahela Jayawardhene

The ex-Sri Lanka skipper had featured in 28 matches between 2000 and 2014.

4. Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's star wicket-keeper batter is one of the two players to have featured in more than 32 matches of the continental tournament. He was last seen in action in this tournament during the 2023 edition.

5. Rohit Sharma

Ex-India skipper had featured in the most matches of this tournament-37. He is also the highest run-getter as he has scored 1210 runs at a staggering average of 47.12.