Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement decision was taken by him getting permanently dropped from India's Test side and from West Zone's Duleep Trophy team as well, as per a Times of India report. Pujara took to his official social media account and announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Pujara, who was one of the last batter of Test purists and a consistent batter at the No.3 position, was the country's eighth highest run-getter as he has scored 7195 runs after playing in 103 matches. He announced his retirement just three months after he had reckoned that there was still hunger in him to represent the country. He had admitted in May that he wanted to play in the Test series against England. Even though he was dropped from the Test side for the last two years, he was still scoring runs consistently in first-class cricket.

During the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he had represented Saurashtra in seven matches and had scored 402 runs at a staggering average of 40.2, which also includes a double ton against Chhattisgarh. He had also represented Sussex last year in six first-class County matches, where he had scored 501 runs.

He wasn't just picked from India's Test team against England, but was also dropped from the Duleep team. According to a report, these were the reasons why he couldn't play the sport anymore. “Perhaps if he were picked for the Test series in England, Pujara would have retired after the fifth Test. Look, one big factor in his retirement is also the fact that he doesn’t play in the IPL," a source was quoted as saying to the Times of India.