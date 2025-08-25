IND vs ENG: India's star pacer Arshdeep Singh had become impatient after he wasn't picked in India's playing XI for the Test series against England, reckoned Punjab's bowling coach Gagandeep Singh. After receiving his maiden Test call-up, Arshdeep didn't play a single match even though he had experience of playing county cricket for Kent.

Arshdeep had played in 21 first-class matches and had taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37, and that also includes two five-fors under his kitty. Gagandeep Singh revealed that the team management wasn't confident about his abilities, and that's why he wasn't picked.

“A few months ago, when he was in England, I spoke to him. He was getting impatient because he was not getting a chance. I just told him, ‘You’ve to wait for your time’. I think they should’ve played him in England because he’s a swing bowler and he’s tall, everything’s good. I don’t know the team combinations, probably the coach (Gautam Gambhir) and captain (Shubman Gill) weren’t confident about him,” Gagandeep was quoted as saying to the Times of India.

Also Read: KKR Star Batter Rues Requesting For Virat Kohli's Bat, Says 'Main Thoda Zyada Badnaam Ho Gaya Tha...' Gagandeep also said that Arshdeep should work on his swing and be accurate, and should include variety in his bowling style. “He can be a better bowler with more swing and more accuracy. I haven’t seen him in the last few months, but hopefully, when I do, I can assess him better. From the recent matches that I have observed, he can work more on line and length, yorker balls, and especially bouncers, which are the most effective deliveries in international cricket,” he said.

At the same time, Arshdeep would now be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will lock horns with the UAE on 10th September. The youngster has been one of the most successful bowlers in T20Is ever since he made his debut and is currently the highest wicket-getter in the shortest format, as he has taken 99 wickets after playing in 63 innings at an average of 18.30, which also includes his best figures of 4/9.