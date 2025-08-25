Indian Cricket Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh has thrown light on the incident where he can be seen asking for a bat from RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) former captain Virat Kohli. The video went instantly viral due to the subtle-yet-hilarious conversation between Kohli and Rinku. As per the video, Rinku met Kohli to inform him how he damaged his bat which he received as a gift from the talisman. Kohli, who had a sarcastic reaction to it, told Rinku that he is not getting another bat from him.

No matter how hilarious it looked on the video, Rinku revealed that video has painted him in a bad light. "(Main thodazyadabadnaam ho gayatha) I had become a little too infamous because of the bat. I used to meet him (Kohli) normally and then asked for a bat. The cameraman would follow me. It wasn't being perceived well. It wasn't good for me or for bhaiya (Kohli) either, as videos of the bat were going viral," said Rinku.

Rinku also stated that he has taken bats from stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during the IPL season. "This time, I wasn't seen with Virat Bhai (in IPL 2024). I took Mahi Bhai's (MS Dhoni's) bat this time, and also Rohit (Rohit Sharma) Bhai's bat. It's a really big deal for me because getting bats from such big players is a huge thing," he added.

Rinku has been added in the 15-member India squad for the Asia Cup despite poor outing in last two edition of the Indian Premier League and international cricket. With players like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in the side, it will be difficult for Rinku to make the playing XI in the Asia Cup.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh