Dream11 Exit As Title Sponsor: With BCCI (Board of Cricket Control) confirming Dream11's exit as title sponsor, reports have started to emerge that companies like Toyota (A Japanese automotive manufacturer MNC) and an unnamed fintech company have shown interest. While speaking to ANI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Sports fantasy app does not have the permit to operate anymore on the back of ‘The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill’ which got passed by both upper and lower houses of the parliament.

After this development, Team India stands without a 'Title Sponsor' ahead of the Asia Cup which begins September 9.

“Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech stat-up have all shown interest till now. However, the official tendering process has not started yet," the report stated.

The report also stated that the jerseys for players have already been printed with Dream11 as the Title Sponsor. However, they are unlikely to be used for the marquee tournament.

"BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship with each other after the Online gaming bill. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Another report in The Indian Express stated that Dream11 officials met BCCI to convey their decision to step away.

“(Representatives of) Dream11 visited the BCCI office and informed CEO Hemang Amin that they won’t be able to continue… As a result, they won’t be the team’s sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon," the report quoted a BCCI official said.