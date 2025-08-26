US Open 2025: Spain's star tennis player Carlos Alcaraz left everyone stunned by sporting a new hairdo during his US Open match. This new hairdo had made Alcaraz look unrecognisable during the ongoing Grand Slam. Although some have supported him for his new hairstyle, Frances Tiafoe has reportedly concluded that he doesn't like it at all.

A video from the US Open's dressing room went viral on social media, and it's quite funny. Tiafoe looks at Alcaraz's haircut for the first time, and his reaction goes viral. This is how someone would react if a person attends a black-tie event wearing flip-flops.

Tiafoe was asked about his reaction to Alcaraz's new hairdo during his first-round match against Reilly Opelka.

Also Read: 'There Are Many Contendors...': Sachin Tendulkar On Predicting Indian Cricket's Next Superstar After Virat Kohi, Rohit Sharma's Legacy

"It's horrible. It's definitely terrible. I looked at him and I thought he looked aerodynamic. I don't know who told him to do that, but it is terrible," Tiafoe told the reporters during the press conference.

US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Sinner Set to Be Chief Attractions

Watch the video here:

Tiafoe comes off court and gets his first look at the new cut for Carlos pic.twitter.com/fxPCggV5Zz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2025

The on-court rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz had been the one to watch out for during Grand Slams this year, where Alcaraz had defeated Sinner during the French Open summit clash. Then Sinner had beaten him in the Wimbledon final.

There are high chances that these two might face each other during the US Open 2025 summit clash, where Alcaraz began his preparation for the ongoing Grand Slam by taking a 5-0 lead during the Cincinnati Open summit clash against Sinner, who retired owing to illness.