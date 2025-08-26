- By Namrata Vijay
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Rohit Sharma might be inching closer towards the fag end of his brilliant career. The India and MI star batter does have a special place in the hearts of his fans in the country and worldwide. There are speculations surrounding his future, but the veteran batter is still loved and respected by his die-hard fans.
A die-hard Rohit Sharma fan had created a beautiful picture and had the time of her life as the star India came to meet her personally and had expressed his gratitude for this gesture.
A fan took to his official X account, where Rohit was seen accepting the painting and had also thanked the fan by signing it. Rohit also gave the fangirl his autograph and had written 'love and best wishes' along with it.
See the post here:
A cute fangirl made a painting of Rohit Sharma, and bRO gives autograph on it. pic.twitter.com/6zgW7upmM4— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 25, 2025
This incident shows how down-to-earth Rohit is and how comfortable he becomes with his fans, who have supported him through all the ups and downs. Rohit, who is a tough nut to crack on the field, becomes friendly with his passionate fans.
The fans are quite hopeful that he will make a brilliant comeback, as speculations are rife that he might be inching closer towards retiring from all formats of the game.
After retiring from the longest format and the T20Is, there are high chances that Rohit would be playing his last ODI World Cup in 2027.
Since he is only growing older, his position and the captaincy in the ODIs would soon be discussed amongst the selectors and the team management.
As per Revsportz, Rohit might soon be announcing his retirement during the ODI series against Australia, which would be held later this year.
Ahead of the ODI series, he might be participating in the series against Australia A to prepare himself. He hasn't played any kind of cricket after MI's captain during IPL 2025 ended. He had scored 418 runs after playing in 15 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 149.28.