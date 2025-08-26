Rohit Sharma might be inching closer towards the fag end of his brilliant career. The India and MI star batter does have a special place in the hearts of his fans in the country and worldwide. There are speculations surrounding his future, but the veteran batter is still loved and respected by his die-hard fans.

A die-hard Rohit Sharma fan had created a beautiful picture and had the time of her life as the star India came to meet her personally and had expressed his gratitude for this gesture. A fan took to his official X account, where Rohit was seen accepting the painting and had also thanked the fan by signing it. Rohit also gave the fangirl his autograph and had written 'love and best wishes' along with it.

A cute fangirl made a painting of Rohit Sharma, and bRO gives autograph on it. pic.twitter.com/6zgW7upmM4 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 25, 2025 This incident shows how down-to-earth Rohit is and how comfortable he becomes with his fans, who have supported him through all the ups and downs. Rohit, who is a tough nut to crack on the field, becomes friendly with his passionate fans. The fans are quite hopeful that he will make a brilliant comeback, as speculations are rife that he might be inching closer towards retiring from all formats of the game.