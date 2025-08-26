Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently representing Maharashtra during their third match of the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament on Tuesday, where the star batter smashed a hundred. He came into bat at the No.3 position during the first innings against Himachal Pradesh and brought up his century off 122 balls. After 63 overs, he had scored 104 runs off 131 balls and had hit 10 fours.

On Tuesday, Gaikwad had stitched a partnership of 220 runs for the second wicket along with Arshin Kulkarni. Kulkarni too brought up his hundred off 190 balls, where he had smashed 16 fours and one six and had scored 146 runs overall.

Ruturaj, who was ruled out of IPL 2025 owing to an injury, had last represented the country in July last year against Zimbabwe. During that match, he didn't bat.

Sarfaraz batting on 92

Sarfaraz Khan continued his sublime form as he scored a brilliant knock of 92 runs in 62 overs during the first innings against Haryana. He had smashed eight fours and four sixes till now.

During his previous match of the ongoing tournament, he too had slammed a hundred.

Musheer Khan, who is Sarfaraz's younger brother, had also participated in this tournament and could only score 30 runs.

Sarfaraz would now represent the West Zone during the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The red-ball tournament is all set to begin later this week in Bengaluru.