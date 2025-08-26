Asia Cup 2025: Oman on Tuesday revealed their team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which includes four uncapped players- Sufyan Yousuf, Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah, and Nadeem Khan. Lots of senior players like ex-skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, and Kaleemullah had been dropped. Jatinder Singh, who is Oman's most capped player, would be leading the team from the front during the continental tournament.

Hailing from Ludhiana, Jatinder Singh made his debut in the shortest format for Oman way back in 2015 before making his debut in ODI way back in 2019. He has scored 1704 runs in the 50-over format at a staggering average of 29.37, which includes four hundreds and nine fifties. He registered his career best figures against Papua New Guinea way back in April 2022, as he had scored an unbeaten knock of 118 runs, and that was also the highest individual score in this format by an Imani batter.

Jatinder has played in 64 T20I matches and has scored 1399 runs, at a staggering strike rate of 118.55. Although Zeeshan Maqsood had led the team from the front most of the time, Jatinder Singh too has led the team in 12 ODIs and 11 T20Is last year. Oman has yet to participate in an ODI World Cup, but they have played in two T20I World Cups, way back in 2016 and 2021. After playing in five matches, Jatinder has smashed 162 runs at a brilliant average of 40.50.