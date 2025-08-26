- By Vishal Pushkar
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Mumbai's star batter Sarfaraz Khan banked on his form to score the second hundred of the ongoing All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament contest here on Tuesday. His knock of 111 rescued Mumbai out of a precarious situation against Haryana. Mumbai were tottering at 84 for four with Sarfaraz making a counter-attacking punch which included nine fours and five sixes.
His knock came at a brisk pace in just 99 balls.
Sarfaraz, who was ignored for India's recently concluded tour to England for five test matches, scored 138 against TNCA XI earlier in this event, which he faced here at the MRF Pachaiyappa's Ground.
An out-of-favour Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England last year at Rajkot, but has failed to make the squad since India toured Australia, where they lost 3-1. has been away from the Indian team after the tour of Australia and was not picked for the tour of England.
Mumbai's Collapse Against Haryana
Mumbai got off to a solid start with 69 for no loss. However, quick wickets of Musheek Khan (30), Divyaansh Saxena (46), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (3), and Suryansh Shedge made them stutter at 84/4.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Proved His Worth For Maharashtra
Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad bounced back to score 133 (144 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s), helping Maharashtra to 440 all out against Himachal Pradesh, with Arshin Kulkarni scoring 146 (190 balls, 16x4s, 1x6s). Prince Thakur took 7/144 for Himachal Pradesh.
Chhattisgarh's Shashank Tiwary returned 5/54 to help bowl out TNCA President's XI for 266. In reply, Chhattisgarh were 4/0.
TNCA XI fought back with Chandrasekar DT taking three wickets as Bengal slipped to 58 for four, trailing by 145 runs. Rahul Prasad took 5/44 for Bengal.
Inputs from PTI