All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament : Mumbai's star batter Sarfaraz Khan banked on his form to score the second hundred of the ongoing All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament contest here on Tuesday. His knock of 111 rescued Mumbai out of a precarious situation against Haryana. Mumbai were tottering at 84 for four with Sarfaraz making a counter-attacking punch which included nine fours and five sixes.

His knock came at a brisk pace in just 99 balls.

Sarfaraz, who was ignored for India's recently concluded tour to England for five test matches, scored 138 against TNCA XI earlier in this event, which he faced here at the MRF Pachaiyappa's Ground.

An out-of-favour Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England last year at Rajkot, but has failed to make the squad since India toured Australia, where they lost 3-1. has been away from the Indian team after the tour of Australia and was not picked for the tour of England.