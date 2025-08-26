India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf is gearing up for action as he will be a part of the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28.

In the eight-team continental tournament, Pakistan are drawn in group A alongside India, UAE and Oman. They will kick off their campaign in the tournament with the match against Oman on September 12, whereas their much-awaited clash against the arch-rivals India is scheduled to be played in Dubai on September 14.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash, Haris Rauf has come up with an interesting claim, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Rauf's prediction of Pakistan winning the games against India in the tournament faced huge backlash considering the Men in Green's recent performances. They recently suffered an ODI series defeat against the West Indies.

In the viral video, a fan can be seen asking Rauf about the possibility of Pakistan playing India twice in the tournament.

"Dono apne hai, Inshallah," (Both matches are ours, God willing), says confident Rauf in reply.

Haris Rauf on Pakistan vs India. 🇵🇰🔥 pic.twitter.com/1nywqFxGou — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 24, 2025

Here's how netizens reacted on social media to Haris Rauf's prediction:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he is sleeping and in dream. — Amit Kumar Das (@AmitKumarD72137) August 25, 2025

Pathetic bowler, will lose againt India with a heavy margin — Aam Aadmi (@AamAadm86519499) August 25, 2025

Pehle toh UAE sai jeeto — Dar Taufeeq (@dar_taufee64848) August 24, 2025

Itna pilne ke baad bhi itna confidence Pakistani me hi ho skta hai😂😂 — Prashant Agrawal (@agrawal_pp86613) August 24, 2025

12th man for india 💥 — Vishal Patel (@AnirudhDhoni07) August 25, 2025

This is no way possible, not even in his wildest dreams! — Ashiq (@halfpsyched) August 26, 2025

Notably, this edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, and the tournament will work as a preparatory assignment for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

India and Pakistan could meet as many as three times should they progress to the Super 4 stage and the final. Talking about the format of the Asia Cup 2025, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4 stage, from where the two toppers will clash in the final on September 28.