Asia Cup 2025: Ever since the BCCI announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, it has led to a lot of selection dilemmas. Out of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson, the Indian team will have three contenders who would be fighting for the opener slot.

1. After playing in 12 T20I innings as the opening duo for the Men in Blue, Abhishek and Samson have scored 267 runs at an average of just 22.25.

Although the pair of Abhishek and Samson have performed brilliantly as T20I openers, Gill has been picked as the vice-captain for the upcoming continental tournament.

2. This Indian duo has the lowest partnership average as far as the Indian openers are concerned after playing in at least 10 T20I innings.

3. But they have provided a flying start to the team by scoring at a partnership run rate of 9.82 in the shortest format.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are the only other Indian openers who have a better run-rate than Abhishek-Samson after stitching at least 10 T20I partnerships.

5. At the same time, the Men in Blue have won 10 of the 12 T20I matches where Samson and Abhishek have opened the innings.