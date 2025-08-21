IND A vs AUS A: India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to return to competitive cricket during the unofficial ODI series against Australia A, which would be held later next month. Rohit was last seen in action while playing for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025 and will prepare for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia by representing India A in Kanpur.

As per a Revsportz report, Rohit doesn't want to go to Australia without preparing and thus wants to participate in the three-match series, which would be played at Green Park. The ODI captain, who had announced his retirement from Test and the shortest format, last represented the country in the Champions Trophy summit clash against New Zealand.

The three-match ODI series against Australia would begin on October 19. The matches would be held at Adelaide Oval, Sydney Cricket Ground, and Manuka Oval in Canberra. Also Read: Not Shreyas Iyer Or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors For Not Including THIS X-Factor In India's Asia Cup Squad After this, both teams would also be playing a five-match T20I series. Rohit’s Last International Series? According to some reports, the upcoming series against Australia might be the last for Rohit in his international career. The BCCI would be discussing with Rohit about his future, as the team would then begin to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit would turn 40 by then, and the selectors would want to begin the transition in this format as well. As per the latest report, Shreyas Iyer is all set to take over the reins from Rohit as the captain in this format.