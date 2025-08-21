Senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane had revealed that he has decided to relinquish the position of captaincy for the Mumbai domestic team before the upcoming domestic season. Rahane took to his official social media account and announced his decision and reckoned that it was time to prepare a new leader from the team.

"Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role," Rahane posted on X. He added, "I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season," Rahane had written on his official social media account.

In his captaincy, Mumbai's domestic team ended the seven-year drought of winning the Ranji Trophy title last year. They had also won the Irani Cup. He might have stepped down as the skipper, but he has revealed that he won't be retiring and would continue to play in all formats.

Also Read-What Is Rugby-Centric Bronco Test? All You Need To Know About BCCI's New Fitness Benchmark And How It's Different From Yo-Yo Test Mumbai's domestic team does boast of a formidable side as they have players including Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan. Besides Sarfaraz and Jaiswal, the other players can become the captain of the side. Iyer has captained three IPL sides, whereas Suryakumar Yadav is India's T20I skipper. Due to Jaiswal's commitment to the longest format, the selectors might pick a captain who would be available throughout the domestic season. Since both Iyer and Suryakumar are not part of India's Test team, they are in contention to take over the reins from Rahane and become Mumbai's skipper.