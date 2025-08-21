The BCCI is in the process of announcing India's new T20I skipper, and star batter Shubman Gill is in contention, as was seen when they revealed India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, where Gill is the vice-captain. The team selectors had set their sights on India's Test skipper as a long-term replacement since Suryakumar Yadav would be 35 next month.

Gill last represented the country in this format in July last year against Sri Lanka and had also led the team from the front during a T20I series against Zimbabwe immediately after the World Cup, of which he wasn't a part. Since last year, he has been playing in the 50-over format and Tests.

But since the next T20 World Cup is just six months away, the Men in Blue would start their preparations with the Asia Cup in September. As per the Dainik Jagran report, Gill will take over the reins of T20Is after Suryakumar Yadav.

Gill became India's Test skipper after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from this format. During his debut series as a skipper, he ensured that it ended in a 2-2 tie and had also scored 700 runs, which also includes a record-breaking double ton in Birmingham.

But he won't be India's ODI skipper owing to his workload management. The selectors want Shreyas Iyer to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper. Questions Over Axar's Removal Star all-rounder Axar Patel was stripped of the position of T20I vice-captain ever since Gill made a comeback to this format. Mohammed Kaif has reckoned that Axar Patel needed an explanation as to why he was replaced.

"I hope Axar Patel was informed about his removal from vice-captaincy in advance, and he didn't come to know about it from the press conference. Axar did no wrong, so he deserves an explanation," Kaif had written on his official X account.