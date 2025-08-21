New ODI Captain Of Team India:Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in India's Asia Cup squad had become quite debatable, and according to the report, the selectors had made bigger plans for the star batter. There are high chances that Iyer might replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI skipper.

The BCCI had revealed a 15-member team for the upcoming continental tournament, which would be held in the UAE next month. Suryakumar Yadav would be leading the team from the front, whereas Shubman Gill, who had last represented India in this format against Sri Lanka in July last year, was picked as the vice-captain. Iyer wasn't included in the squad as Agarkar reckoned that there was no place for him in the team.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, there have been discussions held as to who would lead the team across formats in the future. Due to the team's hectic schedule, the board doesn't want to put the burden on the shoulders of just one player.

Gill is India's Test skipper and is in contention to take over the reins as the T20I captain from Suryakumar Yadav. A month after the Test series against England ended, the Men in Blue would be playing continuous cricket. In order to reduce the workload, the plan is to have different captains, which means that Gill might not become an all-format skipper.

Iyer To Become ODI Captain On One Condition There are high chances that Iyer could take over the reins in the 50-over formats from the series against Australia itself. But this will depend on Rohit's future. The report also revealed that this decision would be made after the Asia Cup 2025.

The selectors would be urging Rohit to think about his future, and then the decision would be taken. If the veteran batter decides to retire from this format as well, then Iyer would be made the skipper and might also lead the team from the front during the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Since he is India's Test skipper, he would also be seen in action during the two-match Test series against West Indies, which would be held later this year in India. But in October, the Men in Blue would be playing an ODI series against Australia and then a T20I series as well. There's no clarity as to whether Gill would also be playing during the ODI series. But he might feature in the five-match T20I series.