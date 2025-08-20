A 14-year-old cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made a remarkable splash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, gaining staggering Rs 1.10 crore from Rajasthan Royals. The youngster played seven matches in the world's most coveted franchise cricket league and amassed a total of 252 runs with the help of one century and one fifty.

After the IPL 2025, Vaibhav shifted his focus to the international level as he travelled with the India U-19 team to England and left an indelible mark with his batting performances.

Vaibhav's meteoric rise in the cricketing world over the past five months impressed former India middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu, who stated that the youngster has the potential to don the national jersey soon.

ALSO READ: Kris Srikkanth's Scathing Attack On Ajit Agarkar Over Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup Snub Explanation: 'It’s Nonsensical Statement'

“His bat speed is extraordinary. Jo uska whip aata hai… I hope nobody changes that. He should get better. Someone like Lara… maybe go and talk to him. He also had a similar type of bat lift. So he can learn about how to control the bat speed when you are defending and when you are playing with a soft hand. So if he learns that, then he will be an extraordinary talent," he said in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra.