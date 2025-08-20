Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has cast doubt on Harshit Rana's selection in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, citing his underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rana made a debut for India earlier this year, but he struggled to make an impact for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, sparking concerns about his selection for the Asia Cup. Earlier this year, he made his debut for India against England as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube.

“Harshit Rana’s case is very interesting. His case needs to be discussed because he came as a concussion replacement for Shivam Dube once, picked up three wickets as well, and became the Player of the Match, which was brilliant, but what about before and after that?” Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

ALSO READ: Stuart Broad Sets Sights On Coaching Role After Successful South Africa Gig: 'Probably By Next Year...' The former cricketer did not mince his words, stating that Rana's performances haven't justified his inclusion in the Asia Cup squad. “The last IPL was extremely ordinary. His performances have not been very good. His numbers are not flattering. It doesn’t seem like his numbers are strong enough to deserve a place in the side.” The Asia Cup squad announcement has put the India Selection Committee under scrutiny, particularly with notable omissions including Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Aakash also stated that Rana's potential playing XI spot hinges on Jasprit Bumrah getting rest during the Asia Cup. ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Flaunts AC Milan Jersey Signed By Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Words Fall Short' "The truth is also that he won't get to play all matches. In fact, he might get to play even one match when Bumrah isn't available. If he isn't getting a chance to play, you say that whoever is sitting out doesn't make a difference," he said.