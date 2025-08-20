Stuart Broad, the legendary England pacer whose career has become cricketing folklore, is planning to transition into a coaching role where he can someday shape the next epoch of fast bowling talents, inspired by the likes of Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson.

England's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, Broad, has initiated discussions with managing director Rob Key, expressing his desire to groom the U-17 and U-19 players. "It's certainly something I want to stay connected to, the coaching," Broad, who has taken 604 Test wickets, told The Telegraph. "I've chatted to Rob Key a little bit about doing some stuff with the younger bowlers in the England setups when the schedule suits," added the tall former pacer, who has donned the role of a broadcaster after hanging up his spikes.

Broad, who is seventh on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers across formats, revealed that he hasn't set a definitive timeline, but he's hopeful of making the transition as early as 2026. "I haven't set any sort of targets or dates of coaching or what's to come, but probably next year I'd start looking at dipping my toe into it a little bit more." He believes he can play a role in reviving the development of younger bowlers in the England set-up. "The U19s or even U17s - you really know what you're developing, and you've got your base of technique, but the growth you can make between 15 and 20 is huge," Broad said. "What excites me the most is, where's the next Jofra Archer? Where's the next Jimmy Anderson? I watched on Instagram, Harry Moore, who's been out with a stress fracture. I look at him and go, 'huge talent, 6ft 6in, swings it both ways, hits good areas'.