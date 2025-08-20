- By Gurmeet Batra
India's talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah couldn't contain his excitement upon receiving a signed AC Milan jersey from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the star speedster revealed it in a story post over Instagram on Tuesday.
Bumrah expressed his gratitude to his wife and TV anchor Sanjay Ganesan for acquiring the signed jersey, stating, “Wohoo words fall short. Ecstatic" in the post.
The star pacer posted a story on his Instagram account with an iconic "Sanjin & Youthman" song, which was created in 2013 to celebrate Zlatan's spectacular bicycle kick against England in 2012.
India's talismanic bowler is an ardent football fan and has long admired the sport's top stars. Recently, he had the opportunity to rub shoulders with Manchester United when the Indian touring contingent met the Red Devils players during the England Test series.
In a star-studded encounter between cricket and football, the players swapped jerseys and photo opportunities that captivated sports fans worldwide.
After the encounter, Bumrah posted a picture from his exchange with defender Harry Maguire.
Jasprit Bumrah received a signed Jersey as a gift from football Icon Zlatan Ibrahimović. 😍 pic.twitter.com/NVgzdD7cfq— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2025
Maguire enthusiastically exchanged jerseys with Bumrah and took to Instagram to express his gratitude.
The recent weeks for the star speedster have been tumultuous as his early return to India due to workload concerns intensified scrutiny over commitment issues for missing two Tests in the England series.
Jasprit Bumrah Included Into India's Asia Cup Squad
Meanwhile, Bumrah returned to India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup for the first time since he played a pivotal role in the team's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, taking the Player of the Tournament award.
After India’s squad was announced, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stressed that the management system towards Bumrah will remain unchanged.
“I don't think there is any written plan at the moment. Obviously, there has been a nice break after the England series. The team management or the physios or people concerned are always in touch. It's not just now, and even before his injury, we tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is,” said Agakar during the press meet.