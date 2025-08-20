India's talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah couldn't contain his excitement upon receiving a signed AC Milan jersey from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the star speedster revealed it in a story post over Instagram on Tuesday.

Bumrah expressed his gratitude to his wife and TV anchor Sanjay Ganesan for acquiring the signed jersey, stating, “Wohoo words fall short. Ecstatic" in the post.

The star pacer posted a story on his Instagram account with an iconic "Sanjin & Youthman" song, which was created in 2013 to celebrate Zlatan's spectacular bicycle kick against England in 2012.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's ODI Rankings Plummet, Legendary Duo Tumble Out Of ICC Top 100

India's talismanic bowler is an ardent football fan and has long admired the sport's top stars. Recently, he had the opportunity to rub shoulders with Manchester United when the Indian touring contingent met the Red Devils players during the England Test series.