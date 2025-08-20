ICC ODI Rankings: The latest ICC ODI batting rankings brought a surprise for avid cricket lovers worldwide, as India's batting stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, dropped out of the ICC One Day International rankings on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.

The development comes only a week after Rohit was ranked No.2 and Kohli, on the other hand, was placed in the 4th spot, with 736 points to his name. As of August 20, 2025, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain active in the ODI format.

Shubman Gill firmed his authority in ODIs, maintaining a constant spot at the top of the ICC rankings with 756 points.

The latest ICC rankings update has sparked widespread debate with Rohit and Kohli's unexpected absence from the top 100 in ODIs, sending social media into a frenzy of confusion.

Rohit and Kohli last played in the ODI format in February 2025, during the Champions Trophy in the UAE.

In a rankings reshuffle, Pakistan's Babar Azam, who was slipped to third place after briefly losing the spot to Rohit Sharma's ascent to second place, has regained his place at the second position.

In the ODI bowlers rankings, Keshav Maharaj jumped two places to become the new world No. 1 ODI bowler after bagging 5 wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs in the 1st ODI against Australia.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana and India's Kuldeep Yadav slipped one spot each, settling into the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively, in ODI bowlers rankings.

In the ICC T20I batter rankings, Jos Buttler, Tim David, and Yashasvi Jaiswal each climbed one spot. Buttler rose to 4th, David to 9th, and Jaiswal to 10th place.

The ICC rules state that players who haven't appeared in a match within the specified time frame - 12-15 months for Tests and 9-12 months for ODIs and T20Is - are dropped from the top 100 rankings.